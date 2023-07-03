Gold prices remained unchanged in the UAE at the opening of the markets on Monday. According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K variant of the precious metal was trading at Dh232.5 per gram on Monday morning. While prices of 22K, 21K and 18K were …
