Gold prices were flat on Monday in holiday-thinned trading, with spot gold holding its ground at $2,023.03 per ounce, oscillating in a $5 range, as of 0523 GMT.According to Reuters, US gold futures …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity roundup: Gold and oil edge lower on easing concerns over Israel-Gaza - February 12, 2024
- Gold prices remain steady - February 12, 2024
- Gold prices steady ahead of US inflation data - February 12, 2024