Gold price remained unchanged in early trade on Wednesday with ten grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 54,480. Silver prices, on the other hand, rose by Rs 1,200, and the precious metal was selling at Rs 72,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 54,480, silver rises by Rs 1,200 - December 27, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops to near $1,810 despite lackluster US Dollar amid a festive week - December 27, 2022
- Gold is shining; these factors will play a role for the yellow metal in 2023 - December 27, 2022