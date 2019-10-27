Gold prices remain volatile but silver rates surge

Gold prices on Friday ended lower after a choppy trade. On MCX, gold futures prices ended at ₹38,275 per 10 gram, down ₹77 or 0.2%. However, for the week, gold prices ended higher amid volatile …
