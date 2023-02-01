The price of gold has been in a bearish stance for the past few days after six consecutive weeks of gains, rising from around $1,791 to $1,925 per ounce. PP Link Securities business manager Chhea …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices retreat ahead of Fed interest rate release - February 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slides below $1930, erasing its earlier gains ahead of FOMC’s decision - February 1, 2023
- Gold firms as dollar slips in run-up to Fed decision - February 1, 2023