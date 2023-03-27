Gold and silver futures retreated on Monday as banking-system fears abated and yields on U.S. Treasury bonds climbed, robbing precious metals of some of the safe-haven luster that has helped to fuel a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices retreat as Treasury yields climb, bank stress eases - March 27, 2023
- Gold declines Rs 640; silver tumbles Rs 700 - March 27, 2023
- Gold prices could hit all-time high; here is what investors need to know - March 27, 2023