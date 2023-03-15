Investing.com– Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday after falling from a six-week high in the prior session, as a mixed reading on U.S. inflation brewed some uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices retreat from recent highs amid rate hike uncertainty - March 14, 2023
- Gold Edges Lower Amid Higher U.S. Treasury Yields - March 14, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases amid firmer yields, United States, China statistics eyed - March 14, 2023