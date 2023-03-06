SJC gold price fell 0.07% to VND66.85 million ($2,819.78) per tael Monday morning. Gold ring price dropped 0.09% to VND54.3 million per tael. A tael equals 37.5 grams or 1.2 ounces. Globally spot gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 56,550 - March 5, 2023
- Gold prices retreat marginally - March 5, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears are in play with eyes on Fed’s Powell and NFP - March 5, 2023