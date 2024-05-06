(MENAFN) Gold prices experienced a notable uptick on Monday, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and growing anticipation that the US Federal Reserve will initiate interest rate cuts later in the year, bolstering the appeal of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise amid Middle East events, prospects of federal interest rate reduction - May 6, 2024
- Gold prices in Jordan Today 6 May, Monday - May 6, 2024
- SJC gold price hits all-time high - May 6, 2024