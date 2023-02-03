Gold price on Friday increased by Rs 120 to Rs 57,815 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 3 Feb: Gold may be volatile, prices hit by profit-taking; traders eye US jobs data - February 3, 2023
- Gold prices rise and silver declines - February 3, 2023
- Gold prices hits more than nine month high yesterday - February 3, 2023