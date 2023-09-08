Investing.com– Gold prices rose slightly from a 10-day low on Friday, taking some relief as the dollar retreated from a near six-month high, while weak data from Japan and fears of worsening …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price rebounds as Fed appears to tip towards stable interest rate policy - September 8, 2023
- Gold prices rise as dollar retreats from six-month peaks - September 8, 2023
- Gold: ‘Catch Me If You Can’ — Bulls, Bears Dare Each Other In Tight $15 Race - September 8, 2023