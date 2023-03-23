Investing.com– Gold prices rose on Thursday, hovering below the key $2,000 level amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will have limited headroom to hike interest rates further, which also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise as dollar sinks on bets of less hawkish Fed - March 22, 2023
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices down Thursday - March 22, 2023
- Gold price declines ₹800, silver slumps ₹5: Check latest prices - March 22, 2023