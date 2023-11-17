Investing.com– Gold prices rose on Wednesday as softer-than-expected inflation data fueled bets that the Federal Reserve was done hiking interest rates, while copper prices rose on optimism over some economic resilience in China.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise as Fed fears ease; Copper buoyed by China optimism - November 16, 2023
- Gold surges to two-week high as metals bulls see Fed ending rate hikes - November 16, 2023
- Torex Gold Reports Impressive Results From the 2023 ELG Underground Drilling Program - November 16, 2023