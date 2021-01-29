Gold futures trade higher on Friday, though hold onto a loss for the month, as investors focus on worries about rising speculation on Wall Street and the efficacy of COVID vaccines.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold prices rise as speculative trading worries and COVID vaccines grip market - January 29, 2021
- Gold rises as equities slip further, but faces monthly decline - January 29, 2021
- Asia Gold-Chinese buying fizzles as restrictions dull New Year glitter - January 29, 2021