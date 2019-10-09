Investing.com – Gold prices rose on Wednesday in Asia as uncertainties surrounding the Sino-U.S. trade war and gloomy Brexit headlines dented investor sentiment. U.S. gold futures for December …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Rise as Trade War, Brexit Fears Attract Safe-Haven Demand - October 9, 2019
- Gold holds firm as souring trade spat hurts risk appetite - October 9, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds firm as souring trade spat hurts risk appetite - October 9, 2019