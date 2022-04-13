Gold prices whipsawed but moved higher. The dollar continued to rally. CPI hits the highest level since 1981. Gold prices continued to rally, pushing through resistance as yields eased despite …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share - April 12, 2022
- Gold Prices Rise as Yields Slip Despite Robust Headline CPI - April 12, 2022
- S&P/TSX composite dips despite increase in crude and gold prices - April 12, 2022