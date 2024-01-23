Gold prices advanced on Tuesday, tracking mild weakness in the dollar as traders hunkered down before a slew of key U.S. economic readings this week, although the prospect of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates still kept gains subdued.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise before more economic cues; Copper surges on China hopes - January 23, 2024
- Gold price today: MCX Gold rate rises on weak US dollar, rate cut expectations; what should be your strategy for bullion - January 23, 2024
- Palladium price today: Palladium at $941.00 per ounce - January 23, 2024