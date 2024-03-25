Investing.com– Gold prices advanced in Asian trade on Monday, but remained well below recent record highs as persistent strength in the dollar weighed heavily on metal markets. Anticipation of more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes acceptance above $2,200 amid bullish technicals - March 25, 2024
- Gold prices in Amman Today Monday, March 25 - March 25, 2024
- Gold prices rise but pinned below record highs as dollar strength persists - March 25, 2024