Gold prices rose on Monday by Rs 10, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 56,740. Silver price remained unchanged from yesterday’s close. The precious metal is selling at Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise by Rs 10; yellow metal selling at Rs 52,000 per 10 grams - January 15, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls continue to chip away at $1,920 resistance - January 15, 2023
- Gold Falls Slightly; U.S. Monetary Policy in Focus - January 15, 2023