The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru is Rs 57,590, Rs 58,530, and Rs 57,490 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD encounters barricades around $1,875 as USD Index attempts recovery - February 7, 2023
- Gold prices rise by Rs 280 to Rs 57,440; silver prices unchanged - February 7, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to stay volatile as investors eye Jerome Powell’s speech - February 6, 2023