Gold prices saw an increase of Rs 500 per tola on Thursday, continuing its upward trend in the domestic market observed since Monday. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise even as Fed shoots down early rate-cut hopes - February 1, 2024
- Gold prices rise by Rs 500 per tola on Thursday, silver loses shine - February 1, 2024
- Gold prices subdued ahead of Budget 2024 announcement - February 1, 2024