Gold and silver prices gained in Indian markets today, lifted by higher global rates. On MCX, February gold futures rose 0.52% to ₹40,560 per 10 gram, extending gains to the third day. Tracking gold, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise for 3rd day in a row, silver rates surge - January 27, 2020
- OTP for cheaper food: These veggie prices may soon fall as output set to rise - January 27, 2020
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil prices skid as China virus fears drive investors to safe havens - January 27, 2020