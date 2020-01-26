Globally, more than 2,000 people have been infected and 56 in China killed by the disease. The ongoing virus threat continues to support gold’s safe haven demand, said Hareesh V, head of commodity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise for second day in a row, silver rates surge - January 26, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Big Test for Buyers This Week at $1581.20 to $1590.30 - January 26, 2020
- Coronavirus Outbreak Gives Gold a Boost: 5 Top Picks - January 26, 2020