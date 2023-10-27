Investing.com– Gold prices rose on Friday and were just shy of the key $2,000 an ounce level as reports that the U.S. military struck Iran-linked targets in Syria spurred a renewed rush for safe haven assets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise, keep $2,000 in sight as U.S.-Iran tensions grow - October 27, 2023
- Burkina Faso Targets Bigger Royalties as Gold Production Drops - October 27, 2023
- Gold Surges Above $2,000, Oil Rallies As Israeli Raids In Gaza Intensify, Disconnecting Communication - October 27, 2023