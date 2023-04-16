We could notice a decline in overall portfolio LTV due to an increase in gold prices and a conservative approach taken by the bank,” says Narendra Dixit, retail head at CSB Bank. “Customers have also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise, LTV ratios shrink - April 16, 2023
- Gold Prices Retreat 1.9 Pct To USD 2,004 Per Ounce - April 16, 2023
- The London Gold Pool Scandal: Unveiling The Plot To Control Gold Prices - April 16, 2023