Silver and platinum prices also increase. The dollar weakened on Wednesday, while U.S. inflation statistics released the previous day increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- gold price today february 15 gold slips as US inflation data heightens rate-hike jitters check rate in delhi mumbai other cities - February 15, 2023
- Gold prices rise marginally in early trade. - February 15, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Stubborn US Inflation Data Adding to Rate-Hike Worries - February 15, 2023