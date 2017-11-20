Gold prices rise, North Korea tensions support

Nov 21 (Reuters) – Gold prices crept up early on Tuesday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, with U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism burnishing the metal’s safe-haven …
