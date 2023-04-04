New Delhi: Gold prices have risen on 4 April 2023 after a dip yesterday. On Tuesday, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in India has been priced at Rs 55,300, while the same amount of 24-carat gold costs Rs 54,700, according to the latest data available on Goodreturns.
