Gold prices edged higher in early Asian trading on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, although investors looked forward to further U.S. economic data duw this week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise on dollar dip; market eyes Fed rate-hike cues - April 24, 2023
- Gold prices rise on dollar dip; market eyes Fed rate-hike cues - April 24, 2023
- Gold prices finish higher but hold below $2,000 an ounce - April 24, 2023