Spot gold climbed by 0.5% to $1,598.59 per ounce by 0520 GMT, after a 0.4% gain on Monday. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.4% to $1,600.90. Both U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold prices rise on global monetary stimulus bets
Spot gold climbed by 0.5% to $1,598.59 per ounce by 0520 GMT, after a 0.4% gain on Monday. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.4% to $1,600.90. Both U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and European …