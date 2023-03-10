Gold prices rise on Friday, supported by concerns over the banking sector and a decline in Treasury yields and the dollar following a monthly climb in the U.S. unemployment rate.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise on higher-than-expected U.S. unemployment rate, banking sector worries - March 10, 2023
- Gold prices rise as Treasury yields and dollar fall with U.S. unemployment rate higher than expected - March 10, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps on NFP disappointments and bulls eye test of $1,850 - March 10, 2023