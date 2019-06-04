Gold futures on Tuesday extended gains, putting the precious metal on pace for its longest win streak in more than four months as skittish investors continued to find appetite for gold following a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise, on pace for longest win streak in more than 4 months - June 4, 2019
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher gold prices - June 4, 2019
- Gold hits more than 3-month peak as bets on U.S. rate cut grow - June 4, 2019