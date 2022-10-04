Gold Prices Rise On Tuesday. Check Latest Prices On Oct 4 In Top Indian Cities

Eight gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 37,480 as against Rs 37,200 yesterday and the same amount of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 40,888 today as against Rs 40,584 yesterday.
