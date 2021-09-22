Gold prices rise Rs 100 to Rs 113,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs100 to reach at Rs113,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs112,900 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
