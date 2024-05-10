The yellow metal surged on Thursday after data showed a bigger-than-expected increase in weekly U.S. jobless claims . The reading came just after a substantially softer-than-expected nonfarm payrolls reading for April, and reinforced expectations that a cooling labor market will push the Fed into cutting interest rates early.
