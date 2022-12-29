The price of gold rose by Rs 230 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of 24-karat gold trading at Rs 54,710. Silver prices, on the other hand, remained unchanged from yesterday’s close. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise, silver unchanged - December 28, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 29 Dec: Profit taking hits prices, dollar down; Gold to be range bound, traders eye China - December 28, 2022
- Gold prices inch higher as U.S. dollar, yields slip - December 28, 2022