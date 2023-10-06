Gold prices rose mildly in early Asian trade, following the retreat of U.S. Treasury yields from a multiyear high after another weak U.S. job report.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price stalls its declining trend ahead of the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls data - October 6, 2023
- Gold Prices Rise Slightly as Treasury Yields Stabilize - October 6, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices On October 6; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - October 6, 2023