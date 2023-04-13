ALBAWABA – Gold prices recorded a slight increase as the U.S. dollar fell, while investors focused on important U.S. inflation data. Spot gold rose by 0.1 percent to $2005.18 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures nudged up by 0.1 percent to $2020.10.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Jumps Toward Record High - April 13, 2023
- Gold prices rise slightly as US dollar falls - April 13, 2023
- XAU/USD outlook: Gold price surges to 13-month high on recession fears and signs that Fed may pause rate hikes - April 13, 2023