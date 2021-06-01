Gold prices climbed to a fresh 4-month high, backed by a softening US Dollar and demand for inflation-hedge assets. Traders are eyeing an OPEC+ meeting after the oil cartel pointed to tight market …
Gold Prices Rise to 4-Month High, Crude Oil Surges Before OPEC+ Meeting
