Gold prices rose on Monday, sticking to a seven-month high after signs of a cooling jobs market pushed up expectations for a softer U.S. inflation reading this week and an eventual turn in the Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices gain on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes - January 8, 2023
- Gold prices rise to 7-month high as hawkish Fed fears ebb - January 8, 2023
- Gold prices gain on hopes of smaller US rate hikes - January 8, 2023