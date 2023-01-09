Gold prices kicked off the first full trading week of 2023 at their highest level intraday since early May as a rally driven by a softer dollar and hopes for a less-aggressive Federal Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Optimistic buyers maintain the upward pressure - January 9, 2023
- Gold Price today: 9 Jan 2023 – Check rates in your city - January 9, 2023
- Gold prices rise to 8-month high as dollar weakens - January 9, 2023