Gold prices rose to their highest levels in over five weeks today, March 13, lifted by a weaker US dollar as fears of a fallout from top tech le …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise to highest level since early February - March 13, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could resume its uptrend on a sustained break of $1,900 - March 13, 2023
- Gold rate today: Yellow metal extends safe haven appeal on SVB collapse - March 13, 2023