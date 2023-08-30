The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,820, Rs 59,670, and Rs 60,220, respectively
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices hover around 7-month high - August 29, 2023
- Gold prices rise to reach Rs 59,670, silver appreciates to Rs 77,100 - August 29, 2023
- House prices to fall because of climate change: Reserve Bank boss Michele Bullock warns Gold Coast, Tweed Heads and Byron Bay in firing line - August 29, 2023