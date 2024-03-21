During early trading on Thursday, gold prices reached unprecedented levels, driven by a decline in the dollar and bond yields after the Federal Reser …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise to record highs after the Federal Reserve expects to reduce interest rates - March 21, 2024
- Gold prices in Pakistan witness massive hike again - March 21, 2024
- Gold prices hit fresh lifetime high on dovish Fed commentary - March 21, 2024