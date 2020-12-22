Gold prices rise today on US stimulus deal, rally 30% YTD; will it repeat 2020’s performance in 2021?

In the international market, gold prices edged higher as agreement on the US stimulus package increased its safe-haven appeal. So far on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, MCX gold has gained 29.02 per cent.
