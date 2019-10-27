Gold and silver prices today gained in the special Muhurat session on MCX on the occasion of Diwali. Gold futures were up 0.09% to ₹38,302 per 10 gram while silver rose 0.47% to ₹46,522 per kg. For …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise today, silver rates surge - October 27, 2019
- Gold Loses Luster, Yen Falters as Investors’ Outlook Improves - October 27, 2019
- The Gold And Commodities ETFs Regain Momentum While The Dollar Struggles - October 27, 2019