Investing.com– Gold prices rose on Monday as markets bet that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold this week, while growing fears of a U.S. government shutdown spurred some safe haven demand. The yellow metal saw some gains in recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rise with Fed meet, government shutdown in focus - September 18, 2023
- Buy Alamos Gold: Top North American Miner In 2023 For Good Reason - September 18, 2023
- Gold prices edge higher ahead of likely Fed rate pause - September 18, 2023