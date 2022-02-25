As discussed in the weekly letter, the gold market shoots higher from its symmetrical triangle support to reach the upper level of resistance of $1,975. The strong resistance zone of $1,920 to $1,975 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices hit 13-month high; diamonds in the rough - February 24, 2022
- Gold prices & Russia-Ukraine conflict - February 24, 2022
- Gold Prices Whipsaw Falling Following an Initial Surge - February 24, 2022