Gold futures rise Wednesday, stretching their winning streak to five sessions after data on U.S. wholesale prices reveal a bigger-than-expected climb in March.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices score a 5th gain in a row - April 13, 2022
- Eldorado Gold Announces First Quarter 2022 Preliminary Production; Maintains Full Year Production Guidance; Provides Conference Call Details - April 13, 2022
- Nevada Gold Mines is using US-made panels to build a 200 MW solar farm - April 13, 2022