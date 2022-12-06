METALS STOCKS Gold futures staged a partial rebound Tuesday, but held below $1,800 an ounce, helped by some weakness in the U.S. dollar and a pullback in Treasury yields after the metal’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices score a partial rebound, but hold below key $1,800 level - December 6, 2022
- Gold prices hit record levels on Tuesday - December 6, 2022
- Jan. 6 Congressional Gold Medal recipients snub GOP officials: ‘it’s self-explanatory’ - December 6, 2022